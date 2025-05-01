Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Wall dedicated 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A special ceremony in Appleton honored Wisconsin veterans of the Vietnam War.

Wednesday, April 30 marked exactly 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

In Appleton, it also marked the dedication of something new: a memorial wall honoring Wisconsin veterans who served and died in the conflict.

It was officially unveiled in a special ceremony attended by more than 400 veterans and supporters.

“But we need to remember the lives that were lost as well,” reflected Jack Voight, a Vietnam veteran and one of the driving forces behind the creation of the memorial. He explained that the wall had been a goal of his for years. “A number of years ago, I came upon the idea to have a permanent wall for Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans.”

Voight shared that it took over two years just to get the necessary permissions from the state Veteran’s Museum and the Department of Veteran Affairs to access the graphics needed for the wall. “They don’t just give [them out]. That’s a [high] priority [thing],” he explained.

Veterans like Terry Judkins, who served in Vietnam, joined the community at the dedication. Judkins honored his twin brother, Larry, who died in combat.

“When you lose your twin brother,” Judkins began. “He actually died the day I left Vietnam. So I never found out that my twin brother was killed in Vietnam until my duty was up and I came home.”

Larry Judkins’ name is now etched permanently on the wall, joining the stories of many others whose sacrifices have long been felt but not always fully recognized.

As a ceremonial bell rang for POW/MIA service members, Appleton VFW Post 2778 Commander Wayne Martin said this might just be the beginning of more memorial efforts to come.

“I got a feeling in another year, when Jack [Vought] starts to expand more, this might be a yearly deal,” Martin remarked. “I can see it happening already.”

I asked Martin if there was work that still needed to be done and if there were still names to be discovered. He gave me a concise answer.

“Yes.”

The Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is now open to the public 24/7, providing a place for anyone who wants to honor and remember those who served.