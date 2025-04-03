Wisconsin lawmakers hold budget listening session in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Hundreds packed the auxiliary gym at Kaukauna High School on Wednesday afternoon to speak before the Joint Finance Committee, hoping Wisconsin leaders would consider their concerns about how state funds will be used.

The session was the first of several statewide budget hearings, allowing lawmakers, including State Senator Eric Wimberger, to hear from constituents on a range of financial priorities—including requests from Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal.

“The way things go is that the Governor introduces his budget requests to the finance committee, and then we kind of go through that line by line, so we’re doing that right now,” Wimberger said.

He added that lawmakers expect to break down the details of the budget by mid-April or early May.

Among Evers’ budget proposals are funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, as well as the closure of the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Some residents expressed concerns about how the budget could impact everyday Wisconsinites.

“I think an overwhelming thing I heard today is that those on the bottom are getting hammered, while those on the top seem to be making millions and millions more with no repercussions,” said retiree Marty Adams.

Wednesday’s meeting will be followed by three more across the state, with upcoming sessions scheduled in Milwaukee, Hayward, and Wausau.