APPLETON (NBC 26) — After nearly 30 years serving the Fox Cities community, Angels Forever Windows of Light is closing its doors this weekend, marking the end of an era for the spiritual and metaphysical retail shop in Appleton.

Nathan Weyenberg, who started the business with his family 29 years ago, selling books and magazines, said the decision to close comes as he prepares for retirement.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Windows of Light closes after 30 years as Eroding Winds record shop prepares to expand

What began as a simple bookstore evolved into something much more unique over the decades. Weyenberg expanded his inventory by listening to customer requests, eventually selling crystals, figures, jewelry, and other spiritual items.

"We're kind of not your average store, never have been, and I think that's what attracted people," Weyenberg said. "They would come in and ask for things, and I'd say Let's get that for you!"

Weyenberg became emotional as he reflected on his three decades of service to the community.

"It all has a spiritual aspect, and I think giving back to the community is important. That's kind of what I felt I've done, is given to the community… It makes me choke up," he said.

Nearly everything in the store is currently 75% off, including furniture and display cases, as Weyenberg prepares for the final closure this Sunday.

While Windows of Light prepares to close this chapter, another local business is getting ready to expand just a few blocks away. Eroding Winds, a record shop, plans to move into the Windows of Light location.

"I'm really excited about staying on College Avenue. We just quickly outgrew our current location. We need room for records; people are cramming the store every weekend," said Adam Bartlett, the owner of Eroding Winds.

The move represents a bit of Appleton history coming full circle. Windows of Light originally opened in Eroding Winds' current location almost 30 years ago, before expanding to its current space.

Bartlett said he expects to receive the keys to the new store early next year, with hopes of opening in February.