'We've got to find a way to work together,' Activists urge vigilance as deportation protests spread

Northeast Wisconsin, national activists urge vigilance as deportation protests spread

"I would be sorely mistaken to pretend that this couldn't happen in our community," said Tanner Ziebell, co-chair of Hate Free Outagamie. While the group mainly supports queer representation in Outagamie County, they've now begun speaking out against the deportation policies of the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"These deportations don't just happen in Los Angeles. It's a national operation and, likewise, the resistance that has been met with it is also on a national level at this point," Ziebell said.

National Hispanic leaders are also speaking out against people who break the law during protests.

"It's not the criminal activity we condone in any way. We do not condone destruction of property, we don't condone opposing the law and order standards of America," said David Cruz, national communications director with the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Cruz said the league doesn't want their overall message to be lost.

"We've got to find a way to work together and I hope that Wisconsin can be one of those states that shows us the way," Cruz said.

More immigration protests are happening in Madison and Milwaukee on Tuesday night. On Saturday, a No Kings Rally protesting the Trump organization is also scheduled to take place.

