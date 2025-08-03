'We're still using floppy discs'; Barlow Planetarium returns ready for some big upgrades

APPLETON (NBC 26) — One of the only planetariums in the state is back in action, but many questions remain about the long-term fate of the Barlow Planetarium on the former UWO Fox Cities campus.

The planetarium reopened Friday for the first time since May 31. Now that Winnebago County owns the old UWO Fox Cities campus, the planetarium says it mission is to stay open and up-to-date.

"The planetarium is 27 years old. So is most of the equipment we're using," according to Barlow Planetarium director Teri Gee.

The facility's technology has remained largely unchanged since its opening nearly three decades ago, with staff still operating computers running Windows 95 and storing data on floppy discs.

Yes, Windows 95 and floppy discs. In 2025.

"I am not kidding," Gee joked.

The outdated systems severely limit their ability to update software or programming.

"So as far as I am aware, we are going to keep this place running until we are told we can't," Gee said.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the long-term fate of the former university campus, planetarium staff remain committed to their educational mission.

A local club vying for the planetarium—the Northeast Wisconsin Stargazers—officially submitted paperwork to create a nonprofit and begin a capital campaign to raise the necessary funds for the multi-million dollar overhaul.

"This is not something we are doing because we want new and pretty things. This is actually something we need that keeps us functioning," Gee underscored.

