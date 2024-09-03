'Welcome back, students!'; Appleton area schools begin first day of classes

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Welcome back, Appleton area schools!



Appleton North High School welcomed back more than 1,500 students for the new school year.

Seniors got together early to watch the sunrise, marking their "last first day" of school.

Students expressed excitement and emotion, with one senior dedicating the day to her mother.

Many students around the Appleton area returned to school Tuesday morning after summer break. At Appleton North High School, more than 1,500 students walked through the front doors to start their school year.

Before heading inside, many seniors got together to watch the sunrise on their last first day of school. Rayna Biedermann, Jade Wood, and their friends were among them.

“Honestly, make the most of senior year. Do things because it's our last first day of school, so we get one more shot at everything,” said Biedermann.

“And, I just want to say I really love my mom. This is for you,” said Wood.

