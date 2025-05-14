Weis Earth Science Museum to close at end of month

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Weis Earth Science Museum announced Wednesday morning that it would close its doors at the UWO Fox Cities campus at the end of May.

The announcement comes after the Outagamie County board approved a plan Tuesday night to transfer the museum's contents to the History Museum at the Castle—a plan first approved by Winnebago County, which partly-owned the campus alongside Outagamie County.

The science museum reacted to the decision in a Facebook post.

"We are sad to announce that our last day open to the public will be May 31st. The University of Wisconsin is closing the UWO Fox Cities campus. Both Winnebago County and Outagamie County who own the buildings have voted to give the contents of the museum to the History Museum at the Castle."

Wednesday morning, the History Museum at the Castle—which NBC 26 previously spoke to about the plan—also issued a statement regarding the plan's approval.

“It is important that these resources be preserved locally," said Dr. Dustin Mack, the History Museum's Executive Director. "Our plan to integrate the Weis into the History Museum generated broad support and we are confident this will benefit the community as a result.”

The approval marks the end of a months-long saga following the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh's decision to close the UWO Fox Cities campus last year.

In exchange for receiving the History Museum at the Castle, Outagamie County will also sell their ownership of the campus to Winnebago County for $1.

The Weis Earth Science Museum's last day open at the defunct campus will be May 31st.