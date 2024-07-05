Waupaca postpones July 4th fireworks show due to severe weather

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Severe weather around the region caused many July 4th fireworks shows to be postponed or canceled, including in Waupaca.



Waupaca's Chamber of Commerce announced the decision to postpone their July 4th fireworks show on social media Thursday afternoon

Families around the area took to the water to make the most of the holiday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

"I mean, I personally believe that the city should have kept it tonight because last time I checked, a little rain doesn't stop fireworks," says Waupaca resident William Flamel.

He's disappointed because he had hoped the city's annual July 4th fireworks show at Shadow Lake would take place today as coming out to the lake is a tradition for him and his family.

"Every year, we, like, come out here and we do a family picnic, we don't really do anything we just wait for the fireworks to go on," he continued.

But after rain was forecasted to hit the area later in the day, the City of Waupaca Chamber of Commerce opted to push back the celebration to Friday, July 5th.

I reached out to the Chamber to learn more about their decision, but their office was closed for the holiday.

The decision was met with some disappointment online. But, some residents still hit the water and went to parks around the area.

Regardless, Flemal says…he'll be back tomorrow.

"I think we're gonna do it again because it's that time of year where you just want to spend as much as you can with friends and family and have cookouts and that sort of stuff."

The City of Waupaca says they plan to be at full strength tomorrow, but other families tell me they aren't so sure because there's some rain in the forecast tomorrow as well.