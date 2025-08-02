APPLETON (NBC 26) — The 12th annual Mile of Music is filling College Avenue in Appleton with performances in chapels, down alleys and across fields.

The festival draws exclusively independent artists playing all original music across downtown Appleton.

Volunteers power Mile of Music festival in Appleton

"They actually tell you you'll get in trouble if you try to play a cover," said Kirstian Lietzan of the band Virginia Man.

Virginia Man drove 16 hours to perform at Mile of Music, and Lietzan appreciates the Midwest hospitality they've received.

"Everyone just takes care of artists so well. It's funny talking to people around here who are shocked it's not this way all the time," Lietzan said.

One of the personal touches for artists coming to Appleton is their lanyards, handmade by a local small business owner.

"I started doing it because I wanted to participate in Mile, but as a small business I couldn't afford the sponsorship," said Monika Austin of Beatnik Betty's.

It takes the entire year to make over 700 unique lanyards, but Austin says it's worth it.

"They can tell a Mile musician at other gigs because they'll be wearing them," Austin said.

Small business owners offer discounts and perks to artists, and hundreds of volunteers keep the festival running.

"We call ourselves 'Keith's Crew'," said Sue Hayes, a volunteer.

For Hayes, volunteering is about more than giving back to the community and Lawrence University.

"My older brother used to work for Lawrence, he got us started on it. He since passed away and we have kept doing it in his memory," Hayes said.

Over 500 volunteers help run the festival, which continues through Sunday with the last show at 6:30 p.m.

