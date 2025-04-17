Vets receive a warm "welcome home!" after Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — More than 60 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin returned home from a one-day trip to Washington, D.C., where they visited national memorials. Their return to Appleton was met with cheers, signs, and salutes from hundreds of community members.



Old Glory Honor Flight #73 gave veterans a one-day trip to Washington at no cost

Family members and community supporters welcomed them home in Appleton

Knights of Columbus Honor Guard honored veterans with a long-overdue greeting

The flight departed early in the morning, taking more than 60 veterans on a one-day journey to our nation’s capital.

Organized by the Old Glory Honor Flight organization, Wednesday’s trip was Flight 73 and was provided at no cost to any of the veterans.

Among those who showed up to welcome their vet home were Amanda Reis, Korey Bloedorn, Kelly Engblade and Delaine Reis. They were there for Chuck Reis, an Army vet of 23 years, and Jeremy Reis, a military policeman with the Army National Guard.

“We sign a dotted line to fight for our country, and provide freedoms that other people and other countries don’t have,” Kelly Engblade said. Engblade, a veteran of the Army National Guard, was a "guardian" on a previous Old Glory Honor Flight.

“This is his dream to be on one. Cause he was in the service for 23 years,” Delaine Reis added, referencing Chuck.

Flight 73 gave veterans the chance to be honored at national landmarks, including the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, and Arlington National Cemetery. When they returned, they were greeted by a crowd of hundreds.

Among those in the crowd were Dave Bennin, Mark Galassi, and John Schwarz—members of the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard.

“We honor those guys that a lot of people don’t honor,” Bennin said.

Though the Knights of Columbus is not a military organization, the three said they felt compelled to pay their respects.

“Especially like the Vietnam vets and that, they never had a welcoming when they came home," Galassi pointed out. "So we’re trying to give that to them now. Some of them were just literally crying. To see that somebody is honoring them.”

There will be additional Old Glory Honor Flights in the coming months, and the organization is actively taking donations to fund these selfless acts of honor. You can learn more about their mission here.