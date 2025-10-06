APPLETON (NBC 26) — Sixty-six veterans who fought in the War on Terror returned to a hero's welcome at Appleton Airport on Sunday after a four-day retreat to New York City, where they visited Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Veterans receive hero's welcome home after emotional New York retreat

Hundreds of friends and family members filled an airport hangar to welcome the veterans home from their emotional journey organized by Old Glory Honor Flight, a nonprofit that sends veterans to visit their war memorials.

"That was very powerful, we had an emotional couple days," said Gregory Hansel, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Hansel said the reception in Appleton was humbling.

"That many people who love and support you… sometimes you don't think about it but they're all there to help you and support you through life," Hansel said.

Diana MacDonald, executive director of Old Glory Honor Flight, said the organization's focus has always been on mental health support for veterans.

"It's about talking, healing, reaching out for help if they need it and having the resources to do it," MacDonald said.

The impact of these trips extends far beyond sightseeing, according to MacDonald.

"We heard this weekend, 'You saved a life this weekend', and we believe them, we've heard that the last few years that this is a life changing trip and this is the work we need to continue to do. It's making a real impact on the lives of our veterans," MacDonald said.

Old Glory Honor Flight is already preparing for their next and final flight of the year, which takes off on October 28.