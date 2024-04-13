Update: Man shot by deputy during an altercation in Grand Chute

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says one person is in the hospital this morning after being shot by an Outagamie County deputy during an altercation stemming from a car crash.



Deputies responded to the scene of a car crash in Grand Chute near The Flagstone Bar and Grill

One man involved in the crash got into an altercation with the deputies, resulting in him being shot

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

The Wisconsin DOJ says shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Outagamie County deputies responded to a car crash in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue in Grand Chute.

Workers at The Flagstone Bar and Grill nearby witnessed the entire event, but declined to speak with us on camera. However, they did say a man stepped out of his car with a blade.

The Wisconsin DOJ confirms that the man had a knife, stating a deputy on the scene deployed a taser on the man as a result, but failed to take him down.

It was only then that another deputy on the scene shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, and the deputies involved are currently on administrative leave, per agency policy.

At this time, no further information has been released. NBC 26 will continue to look into the situation.