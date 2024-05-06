UPDATE: Body pulled from Fox River in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police have given an update after a body was found in the Fox River on Friday, May 3rd.

NBC 26 was on scene and first reported about the police activity along the river.

Police say body was found by a kayaker in the area. They say the body was a middle aged male and he appeared to have been in the river for some time.

An autopsy will be conducted and investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity may contact Sgt. Jim Wall at 920-832-5498.