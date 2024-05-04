Object appearing to be body recovered from Fox River in Appleton
Fire rescue team brings object appearing to be yellow body bag to shore
This clip from NBC 26 News at 6 shows law enforcement activity at a park in Appleton.
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 21:23:34-04
APPLETON (NBC 26) — An object appearing to be a body was recovered from the Fox River at Peabody Park in Appleton around 5:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
- What appeared to be a yellow body bag was taken off a fire rescue vessel, tended to behind a tarp for about 15 minutes, and then what appeared to be a gray body bag was removed from the scene
- Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies, Appleton Police officers, and a fire unit were at the scene
- An Outagamie County Sheriff's Office captain at the scene would not confirm if the object was a body
- We will update this article as more information becomes available
- Video shows the scene at the boat launch at Peabody Park
