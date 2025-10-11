Trout Museum of Art opening new downtown Appleton home after months of construction

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Trout Museum of Art officially opens to the public Saturday, but members and sponsors received an exclusive first look at the transformed arts space in downtown Appleton.

After months of closure for construction, the nonprofit art museum is ready to welcome visitors to its new 30,000-square-foot home at 325 E. College Ave.

$16 million fundraising goal achieved

Ashley Acker, marketing manager and one of eight full-time employees at the nonprofit art museum, said the organization successfully completed its ambitious fundraising campaign.

"We set out to raise about $16 million dollars and we are so proud that we are entering the opening of this building debt free because of our so many amazing sponsors," Acker said.

The new building occupies the entire ground floor of the downtown location, with each corner dedicated by or to donors and members of the local and national art community.

New facilities include artist studios

The expanded space features meeting rooms, classrooms and studios, including one currently occupied by artist-in-residence Dane Schumacher.

Schumacher was accepted after applying for the residency program and is among the first artists to work in the new building.

"You have people walking on College Avenue and at all hours of the day, you can kind of see what the artist-in-residence is working on. I think it's interesting," Schumacher said.

The visible studio space creates an interactive element for passersby, allowing them to observe the artistic process in real time.

Artist excited to welcome others

Schumacher expressed enthusiasm about the museum's potential to make art more accessible to the community.

"To have somebody in here making art that's hopefully going to end up in the museum? I think kind of goes a long way to make it more approachable for people," Schumacher said.

Free admission through December 2026

The Trout Museum opens to the general public Saturday at 9 a.m., with free admission for all visitors through December 2026 thanks to a generous donation by The Boldt Company.

The opening marks a significant milestone for the Fox Cities arts community, providing an expanded venue for exhibitions, education and artistic creation in downtown Appleton.

