Trading card enthusiasts gather at Fox Cities Stadium for bi-monthly card show

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Trading card collectors filled Fox Cities Stadium for a bi-monthly card show hosted by Fox Cities Cards, bringing together enthusiasts looking to buy, sell and trade everything from vintage baseball cards to modern collectibles.

The event, held at the home of the Timber Rattlers, provided a fitting backdrop for baseball card collectors and traders from across the Fox Cities area.

Show offers something for every collector

"From vintage cards to modern cards, it's a little bit of something for everybody that loves to collect," Adam Bruce, who helps out at Fox Cities Cards, said.

The shop specializes in buying and selling sports trading cards and hosts the bi-monthly shows to welcome newcomers to the hobby.

Bruce told NBC 26 how people rediscover their interest in card collecting.

"I think a lot of the times just starting off with some simple YouTube searches and watching some videos in that realm, what happens is people are on their phones and a reel pops up and they say, oh, I remember when I used to do this when I was a kid, like you had a 50 cent bubble gum packs from the baseball days," Bruce said.

Young collector makes selling debut

Carter Killbride, known online as @ckcollectz, was tabling at the card show for the first time on Sunday.

"So my mom has been collecting cards since she was a kid, and she kind of brought me into this whole thing, and that's how I got this big collection," Killbride said.

Killbride said his method of collecting has evolved.

"I used to just rip open some packs and boxes from Walmart and that stuff, but I never really thought I was going to get to this point and have like these cases of cards selling to other people," he said.

Baseball stadium setting enhances experience

For baseball card collectors specifically, the stadium location during playoff season created ideal conditions.

"I think it helps having the, uh, Timber Rattlers in town here in Appleton," baseball card trader Alec Dix said. "Got Fox City Stadium here. Get to see a lot of the prospects come up through the system, and make it to the majors and play with the Brewers ... That definitely helps the market of Brewers players for sure."

Card evaluation basics

Killbride explained what collectors look for when evaluating cards, including player names, numbering that indicates rarity, professional grading from companies like PSA, and visual appeal.

The shows provide opportunities for both seasoned collectors and newcomers to explore the hobby, with Fox Cities Cards hosting events every other month at the stadium.

