Town of Buchanan Fire Department hosts open house to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

This year's Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6-12 and fire stations across Northeast Wisconsin are using the opportunity not just to connect, but to educate.

Assistant Chief Gene Prellwitz from the Town of Buchanan Fire Department, just outside of Appleton, expressed his appreciation for the chance to engage with the community and ensure its safety.

"It just opens it up so the community can get in and see what we have," says Prellwitz. "They don't just see the fire truck driving by with the guys in it. They can actually see what our equipment is and what we do and why we do it."