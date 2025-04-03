Timber Rattlers kicking off 2025 season with new identities, foods, and safety upgrades

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Timber Rattlers fans? It's almost time to play ball, and fans are in for a treat: new team identities, new foods to try, and so much more to expect ahead of opening night.



The Timber Rattlers are gearing up for a new season with several changes for fans.

The team has added new safety features, including extended netting from foul pole to foul pole.

A new partnership with Dixon Ticonderoga brings a unique addition to the stadium.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web.)

Chris Mehring, the Timber Rattlers’ director of media relations, says the team is ready to go.

“We have the best front office staff in minor league baseball, and we’ll be ready to go on Friday,” Mehring said.

One of the biggest changes this season is a partnership with Dixon Ticonderoga, the pencil company located right across the street from the stadium. The collaboration ties into a new Major League Baseball safety measure.

“We have extended the safety netting from foul pole to foul pole. That is new this year. So they still have to watch out for the high popups, but the line drives to the seats shouldn’t affect anybody this year,” Mehring explained.

To support the netting, a giant Dixon Ticonderoga pencil now stands tall at the stadium.

Beyond safety upgrades, the team is also introducing new alternate identities, giving fans fresh merchandise to enjoy. Sawyer Damm, the team’s merchandise and retail manager, says two of the biggest additions are the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas and Granjero de Wisconsin brands.

“Wisconsin is actually the frozen pizza capital of the world. We produce and consume the most frozen pizzas in the world out of any other state,” Damm said.

He also explained that Granjeros de Wisconsin is part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative, celebrating Hispanic culture.

“And yeah, I believe ‘Granjeros’ translates to ‘farmers,’” Damm added.

But for longtime fans, the Timber Rattlers' name isn’t going anywhere.

40 games will be broadcast on NBC 26's sister station, TV 32, for you to watch from the comfort of your couch. But in my opinion? I like going to the stadium better!