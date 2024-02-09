Timber Rattlers home field Voted Best Ballpark of 2023

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton area favorite gets its moment under the lights.



The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium was voted Ballpark of the Year in 2023 by Ballpark Digest

Home to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, it is gearing up for its 2024 season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league baseball affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have been an Appleton area favorite since 1995—the same year that their ballpark opened.

29 years later, the venue, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, continues to impress. Timber Rattlers Vice President of Business Operations, Ryan Moede, says he doesn't take this lightly.

“When you come, even though it’s been over 25 years since it opened, it’s brand new,” said Moede.

This is all thanks to ongoing renovations throughout the team’s existence. However, last year’s renovations have brought even more attention to the franchise. Ballpark Digest just named the stadium "2023 Ballpark of the Year."

“It’s super humbling, to be honest," says Moede. "I mean, to have an award that you’re sharing with major league, baseball clubs, spring training, complexes," said Moede.

Chris Mehring is the play-by-play broadcaster for the Rattlers. Like Moede, he's excited for fans to check out the renovations this season.

"We don’t see ourselves as a Grand Chute or an Appleton park," Mehring notes. "We see ourselves someplace for Northeastern Wisconsin and also for the state of Wisconsin.”

The Timber Rattlers begin regular season play on April 5, 2024. They've already announced ticket packages, themed nights, and more for all the baseball fans out there.