Timber Rattlers announce winner of annual "Food Fight" contest

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A winner has been declared in the Wisconsin Timber Rattler's annual "Food Fight."



Five finalists were picked from 83 submissions

The winner was announced via a Facebook video and will receive tickets to a game to try their dish

After going through 83 submissions, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rounded the competition down to five finalists:

Gyro Waffle Fries, submitted by Hayley Tenpas from Hortonville

Loaded Jerk Chicken Waffle Fries, submitted by Alex Sobal from Appleton

Nashville Hot Chicken Waffle Fries, submimtted by Lindsey Rietveld from Neopit

Philly Cheesesteak Tots, submmitted by Thomas Mielke from Appleton

S'mores Tots, submitted by Sarah Hayden from Appleton

The Timber Rattlers announced the victor in a Facebook video.

The winner? The gyro waffle fries.

"We're looking forward to next year's food fight already," says Timber Rattlers Executive Chef Charlie Behrmann. "It's always fun! The winners get some tickets to come to the game and try their item and get some coupons to try their item."

The Timber Rattlers will begin their season on April 5th— the same day fans can feast on the winning dish.