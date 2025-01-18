TikTok creators around Northeast Wisconsin react to impending U.S. TikTok ban

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Personally, I’ve enjoyed posting on TikTok and sharing my work for fun. But for others here in Northeast Wisconsin, the platform has been more than just an outlet for creativity—it’s been a source of income.



Jordan Higgs, a videographer, photographer, and content creator, uses TikTok to promote his freelance work while enjoying the flexibility of working from home. “Honestly, most of the money that’s come in from that side business has been through discovery through TikTok. Somebody liked a project I did, found me online through TikTok, and contacted me,” Higgs said.

The threat of a TikTok ban has loomed for a while, but users like Higgs say it still feels sudden. “It’s one of those things that kind of just sneaks up on you. You heard about it a long time ago, you think, ‘Oh, this will never pass. This will never get through.’ And now we’re just a few days away?” he shared.

Just north in Green Bay, Seth Hatherly has been documenting his move from North Carolina to Wisconsin through TikTok, offering an outsider’s perspective on Midwest life. “I started making content of things that were new to me—things in Wisconsin, the Midwest, Green Bay—things that I just wanted to try. People liked seeing the outsider perspective,” Hatherly explained.

For Hatherly, the impending ban signals the end of his content creation journey. "

Higgs, however, says he’s already looking ahead and has moved to Rednote, a popular Chinese social media app, to continue sharing his work.

He also had a message for other creators who are uncertain about their future in social media content creation.

“Don’t stop, you know. It’s a therapeutic thing. It’s good for your mental health. You’ll get better. The only way to get better at your craft is to just keep doing it. So just because an app leaves, don’t stop. Keep working hard and keep working on things you enjoy,” he encouraged.