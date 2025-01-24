Thrivent moves forward with 580-acre Wilden Portfolio Park development in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Thrivent Financial has unveiled details of its ambitious Wilden Portfolio Park, a 580-acre redevelopment project that is taking shape on Appleton’s north side. The initiative aims to transform the area into a vibrant mixed-use community, blending residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

Eric Merriman, Director of Real Estate & Workplace Services at Thrivent, said these approvals mark a significant milestone.

“Thrivent is committed to our employees and clients in Appleton and building for the future. Yesterday’s common council hearing is an exciting step forward in our planning. We’re grateful to secure these approvals so we can fulfill the vision of our Master Plan, which will guide long-term development over the next several decades. We encourage community members to visit our project website, thriventdevelopment.com, to receive the latest updates,” Merriman said.

Thrivent shared some highlights from the development:

• Residential Expansion: Plans call for 2,200 to 2,300 housing units, including single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments.

• Commercial Space: The site will include grocery stores, restaurants, retailers, hotels, and office buildings.

• Green Space: Over 150 acres of parkland and six miles of walking trails are included in the proposal.

Thrivent says they are focused on "Phase 1" of the project, which involves developing infrastructure across approximately 250 acres, including roads, utilities, and stormwater systems. Thrivent is also marketing the land to prospective developers to bring their vision to life.

Thrivent also shared images with us, courtesy of RINKA. They say they offer a glimpse of what’s to come, from neighborhood layouts to a central park designed as a community focal point.

For more updates and information, you can visit the project website.