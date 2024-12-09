Thompson Center on Lourdes announces capital campaign, plans for new, larger location

The Thompson Center on Lourdes (TCOL) has launched a $6.5 million capital campaign to build a new facility, called the “Celebrate Life Capital Campaign”

TCOL has already raised $5.5 million, with $4.5 million from private donors, including a $2 million contribution from Appleton resident Mary Beth Nienhaus

The new facility, located at the former Appleton Library site, will feature modern activity spaces, meeting rooms, and in-house pickleball courts

The non-profit's mission focuses on helping seniors with social connection, wellness, and economic stability; 20-40% of seniors report being moderately to severely socially isolated

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Thompson Center on Lourdes’ slogan is “Living well. Staying connected.” Now, they’re hoping to continue that mission for the next 50 years.

Monday morning was full of excitement at the Thompson Center on Lourdes in Appleton as they announced a $6.5 million push to build a new facility.

The nonprofit, which provides services to people over 50 in the Fox Cities, launched TCoL’s “Celebrate Life Capital Campaign.” They’ve already raised $5.5 million, with $4.5 million coming from private donors.

$2 million of which came from Appleton's very own Mary Beth Nienhaus.

“You know, for younger people, look at the future, and I think what they should be doing is looking very honestly at their parents and grandparents,” Nienhaus said.

The nonprofit’s primary focus is addressing critical issues like social isolation, wellness, and economic insecurity among seniors.

“Between 20 and 40% of our older adults consider themselves to be moderately to severely socially isolated,” said Dawn Gohlke, executive director of the Thompson Center on Lourdes. “They’re not getting out, they’re not connecting in the community. A new center is going to allow us to do all of that.”

Right now, the center operates out of a former school building. The new location will be at the site of the former Appleton Library.

Gohlke says the updated facility will include modern activity spaces, meeting rooms, and even in-house pickleball courts.

Longtime members Joan Malloy and Jean Wellnitz spoke about what the center means to them.

“They make the elderly feel good, you know?” Malloy said. “It’s somewhere where we can come and just be together. And you meet new people and actually become friends. And they make you feel good.”

Construction on the new location is set to begin on January 2, 2025, with the site expected to open later that summer. The Thompson Center also plans to change its name since it will no longer be “on Lourdes.”