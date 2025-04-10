"This was not referred to us"; 2010 co-sleeping case heads to trial after case was essentially lost for years

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Michael Donnelly, charged in the 2010 co-sleeping death of his infant son, had his trial date set Thursday after a long-lost case resurfaced.

Prosecutors say the file was never referred to them after the original investigating officers left the Appleton Police Department.



The revelation, shared in court Thursday afternoon, explains why Michael Donnelly—the father of the one-month-old who died—had a warrant issued for his arrest in March.

The 2010 criminal complaint alleges Donnelly rolled onto his infant son while they slept on a couch together.

When questioned, Donnelly initially denied drinking the night of the infant’s death—but later admitted to consuming alcohol when asked again a few months later.

District Attorney Melissa Joy Tempelis revealed the information in court to Judge Mark J. McGinnis.

“The investigation was done by an officer who then left the police department," District Attorney Tempelis revealed. "I believe that there was a change in, I don’t know, some systems within the department and this was not referred to us and this was discovered and sent to us in December.”

Donnelly’s trial date has been set for September 29 at 8 a.m. in Outagamie County Court.