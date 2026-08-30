APPLETON (NBC 26) — Wisconsin’s top independent professional wrestlers came together in Appleton to help raise money for tornado relief in the Fox Cities, part of the first ever Rebuild Rumble event.

The event was held at the American Legion Post 38 in Appleton on Saturday night. It was put on by several independent wrestling promotions: NOW That’s Wrestling, WrestleBash, ACW Wisconsin, Hybrid Wrestling Entertainment and Ragin’ Pro Wrestling.

“We were just all talking like, how can we help? We don’t own any heavy equipment.... but this is what we know best, is professional wrestling," Dave Froehlich, NOW That’s Wrestling co-owner, said. "This is for Menasha."

The event brought some of the top wrestlers from across Wisconsin.

“We put out the call to multiple talents across the state and everybody said yes," Tedd C. Williams with WrestleBashl, said.

And the goal was to raise money for Menasha and other communities impacted by the tornado.

“We can put on a show, bring out the community, and raise some money for a worthwhile cause," Williams said.

All the money made at the event is going to the Fox Cares Foundation and their efforts to help rebuild.

“They’re thinking they’ve lost everything, and we want to give them back our community, and let them know how important they are to us," Lynn Hopfensperger, one of the founders of Fox Cares Foundation, said.

With the money, Fox Cares is partnering with other organizations to spend the next three months rebuilding 100 homes for 100 families.

“That’s really the special part, because kids are going to be in a bed before Christmas," Hopfensperger said. “All of the funds are going towards fixing things.”

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"This is for Menasha": wrestling event benefits tornado relief efforts

It was a somewhat unique fundraiser.

“Let’s be honest, it is silly, but that’s the joy of it, and there's also a lot of great stunt work," Williams said. “There’s something for everybody.”

But for the wrestling community, this was the perfect way to help their neighbors.

“It’s a community that’s there for one another, not just for the shows, so it was really easy when we saw something that was impacting the community, not just the wrestling community but our community as a whole, it was really easy to get everybody together to help out," Williams said.

You can donate to the Fox Cares Foundation here.

