The Super Bowl's effect on sports memorabilia

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Every year at WSC Sports in Appleton, they closely monitor how the value of some memorabilia changes after the Super Bowl.



Video shows how the Super Bowl has an effect on the value of some items depending on the game's result.

WSC Sports might be deep in Packers country, but there's been an increased demand for a pair of teams over the last couple of weeks.

"Patriots and Seahawks are flying off the shelves a little more this weekend for sure," WSC Sports employee Paul Willems said. "I think it's kind of an example of the hype that the super bowl always gets every year, so it definitely plays a part in our business for sure," he said.

Part of the reason for that demand is the chance to buy an item that could be worth more depending on the Super Bowl's result.

"The difference in what they may have their hands on in terms of if they're looking to increase the value of it is massive," Willems said.

Think of it like owning a stock. If you own a piece of memorabilia with the intention of one day selling it, you'll want that player or team to do well in order for it's value to grow.

And there are few things in sports that add value more than Super Bowl championship.

"Really just in terms of how things add to the value of an item... the addition of the mark of being a Super Bowl champion is a big thing," Willems said. "There's only been, now going to be 60 individual teams that will have won a world championship in the NFL, and that's pretty exclusive. There's a lot of exclusive clubs in sports but that's definitely up there in terms of the most exclusive."