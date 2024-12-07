The co-owners of Angels Forever store announce plans to retire, hoping a new owner will continue their legacy

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It started with a dream and a knack for promoting metaphysical lifestyles.



Now, Angels Forever Windows of Light has been a spiritual fixture on College Avenue for nearly three decades. Known for healing stones, statues, and metaphysical items, it’s a place where customers can cultivate their spirit. But now, co-owners Nathan and Deb Weyenberg have decided it’s time to retire.

Deb joked about what she’d miss most. “Having the first pick of jewelry,” she said laughing.

Nathan reflected on their decision to step away, saying the workload made them realize it was time. “When we didn’t have any free time when we started to work all the time, I think it’s when we really went, ‘It’s time to step away and do other things.’”

The couple’s love story is intertwined with their business. “He winked at me,” Deb recalled. “We met in college at the student union.”

They opened Angels Forever in 1996 and, by 2000, moved into the former Windows of Light bookstore on College Avenue. Since then, the store has been a staple in downtown Appleton, partly due to its unique features.

“Well, I think for one thing that helps is we have an 8-foot Buddha statue on the front of our store,” Nathan said.

The store became a haven for spiritual enthusiasts, offering items like rocks, minerals, jewelry, and more. The Weyenbergs say their decision to retire wasn’t easy, and the community’s reaction has been heartfelt.

“People come in every day now that they’ve known we are retiring, and they say, ‘No! You can’t! You can’t!’” Deb shared. “So, we’re hoping for someone else to come in to continue it and make it even better.”

Nathan expressed deep gratitude for their customers, adding, “I feel as if they have given me more than I have given them.”

The couple hasn’t set a final closing date, as they’re still searching for a buyer to take over the business. They plan to stay open through the holidays, giving customers one last chance to visit them.

