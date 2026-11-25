APPLETON (NBC 26) — Thousands of Thanksgiving travelers passed through Appleton International Airport on Wednesday as one of the busiest travel periods of the year coincides with continued growth at the Fox Cities airport.

About 6,000 people were expected to travel through ATW on Wednesday, roughly twice the airport's normal daily traffic, according to airport officials.

"It's definitely one of the biggest travel days we see at the Appleton airport," said Hollie Foley, ATW's marketing manager.

The local rush comes as millions of Americans take to the skies for Thanksgiving. AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Monday, including nearly 6 million people flying domestically. That's slightly fewer travelers than last year's Thanksgiving, but still well above pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 17.6 million passengers nationwide over that seven-day period. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be particularly busy, with more than 3 million passengers projected to go through airport security.

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Thanksgiving travel rush hits Appleton airport as ATW keeps growing

Appleton airport continues to grow

While air travel nationwide is projected to dip slightly this Thanksgiving, officials at Appleton International Airport say passenger traffic there is moving in the opposite direction.

ATW has reported a 13% increase in passenger activity this year. Airport officials have attributed the increase to airlines adding flights, destinations and larger aircraft to their Appleton schedules.

"We've seen tremendous growth here at the airport," Foley said.

That follows a record 2025. About 1.3 million arriving and departing passengers used ATW last year, a 16.5% increase over 2024. The airport first surpassed 1 million annual passengers in 2024.

Travelers also have more destinations to choose from. Over the past year, new service has included Orlando International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The Orange County route, which began in May, gave ATW its first nonstop connection to the Los Angeles region.

Airlines have also expanded service on existing routes. American Airlines increased Dallas/Fort Worth service to twice daily, while United Airlines began using a larger aircraft on its year-round Denver route. Delta Air Lines also increased capacity from Appleton, including additional seats on flights to Detroit and Atlanta.

More gates, another TSA lane

The terminal itself has expanded alongside passenger traffic.

A 47,000-square-foot concourse expansion increased ATW from six gates to 10, with four new gates designed to potentially double the airport's commercial airline capacity. The new concourse was also constructed at a higher elevation to accommodate larger aircraft.

The larger terminal is part of a broader $92 million expansion and renovation project that has included new restaurants and retail space, accessibility improvements, a sensory room and other passenger amenities. Work renovating the airport's older concourse has continued through 2026.

Another change is particularly relevant to Thanksgiving travelers: ATW opened a fourth security screening lane ahead of the holiday travel season. The airport said the additional lane was intended to increase screening capacity and reduce the hassle during peak travel periods.

"That means less waiting," Foley said.

Airport officials have also encouraged travelers to use services including TSA PreCheck, Express Parking and Express Bag Check. The bag-check service is available to passengers flying American, Delta and United who already have a boarding pass. ATW is also again offering free winter coat check for travelers heading to warmer destinations.

ATW recommends arriving 90 minutes before departure and allowing additional time during busy morning periods. The airport advises passengers to be at security at least 45 minutes before departure.

Growing airport, small-airport feel

Despite twice the typical number of passengers moving through ATW on Wednesday, some travelers said the airport had maintained the ease they associate with flying out of Appleton.

Appleton resident Ryan Coonill was heading home to New Jersey with a connection through Chicago O'Hare.

"I breezed through TSA, no one was in line," Coonill said. "In O'Hare I know I'll have two hands full rushing, maybe I'll miss my flight, but not here. I've got plenty of time to sit and relax."

For Coonill, however, navigating the airports was only part of the Thanksgiving journey. He said the people waiting at the other end were what made the trip worthwhile.

"If everything's not perfect in life, just being thankful for what is going right and the people you have," Coonill said. "Because that's the most important thing. Everything else comes and goes."

For travelers still heading out for Thanksgiving, airport officials recommend checking flight status through their airline's app, reviewing TSA rules before arriving and building additional time into their plans during peak travel periods