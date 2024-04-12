Teenager in critical condition after being hit by car in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Appleton at the intersection of Badger and Wisconsin Avenue.



Raelan Coates is in critical condition after she was hit while crossing the road in Appleton

Her family shares an update on her condition, Appleton Police Department still investigating

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Community members and 13-year-old Raelan Coates's family have been gathering, hoping, and praying for the teenager to recover.

Her grandmother, Marlyne Moon, was one of the people who stopped by the memorial at the intersection.

“I got a call last night saying that my granddaughter had been hit by a car and they were taking her to [ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Neenah].”

Marlyne says Raelan's injuries were so bad that the decision was made to airlift the teenager from Neenah to Milwaukee for further treatment. The family shared pictures of Raelan with us, but we blurred them because they could be tough for some viewers to see

Moon says Raelan has injuries to her spine, liver, brain, and lungs, and currently requires a feeding tube.

“We’re praying for her…and we hope others are praying too.”

Appleton Police say she was crossing the intersection Tuesday night while traffic had a green light. Police say the driver who hit her is cooperating with the department as they continue to investigate.

Marlyne Moon says the family has set up a GoFundMe for people interested in helping out the family with Raelan’s medical bills.