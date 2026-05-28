Teen driver charged in double fatal Appleton crash

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple homicide counts in connection to an Appleton crash, court records show.

Giovanni Cadavid, 18, was charged with six felony counts Wednesday, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC (prohibited alcohol concentration).

Alan Hopfensperger and his wife, Margaret Hopfensperger, both from Appleton, died as a result of their injuries from the April 9 crash.

Cadavid is due in court June 16 for an initial appearance. According to Outagamie County Jail records, he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.