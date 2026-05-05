APPLETON (NBC 26) — Alan and Margaret Hopfensperger were married at St. Mary's Parish in Appleton in 1985. On May 7, the same church will hold a joint funeral mass for both of them, after the couple died from injuries sustained in an April 9 car crash.

Police confirmed Monday that Alan Hopfensperger, 67, of Appleton, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. His wife, Margaret Hopfensperger, died last week from injuries sustained in the same crash.

A 17-year-old Appleton boy was driving the other car. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. In their latest update, police said the driver is still recovering from his injuries and that they have recommended charges of homicide and impaired driving.

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Appleton couple killed in crash to be remembered at the church where they wed 40 years ago

Father Bill Swichtenberg, a priest at St. Mary's Parish, worked with Margaret Hopfensperger for 12 years. She worked at the church as head sacristan.

"Our dear Margie, we called her Margie," Swichtenberg said.

Mrs. Hophensperger also attended services at St. Joseph and St. Thomas in Appleton.

"She did this for a lot of people, she was just really present and affirming of other people. She had a joy about her," Swichtenberg said.

Alan Hopfensperger sold cars at Gustmans car dealership, including to Swichtenberg himself.

"A good, good man. He was beloved by his employer and his customers," Swichtenberg said.

Police say this is the second instance in the last seven months of a life being lost due to impaired driving by local teenagers.

"In an instant everything changes, not just for them but for everybody involved," Appleton Police Traffic Safety Unit officer Kyle Jakobsen said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page.

"We're devastated, you know. It's such a shock that a person's life can be ended just like that," Swichtenberg said.