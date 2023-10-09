Taking steps to support the end of Alzheimer's Disease

Video shows participants at the Fox Cities 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Participants walked two miles in support of research and resources for the disease.

Director of the Walk to End Alzheimer's, Cari Josephson, said they hope to raise $115,000-$120,000 this year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

They're coming together to raise money for care, support, and research of Alzheimer’s Disease. I’m Katlyn Holt with a look at why more than 500 people came out to the Fox Cities Stadium.

"It's just really supportive to see people with their flowers," said Vanypay.

Kari Vanpay is one of hundreds of participants in the Fox Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. She attended to honor her aunt who is currently battling the disease.

"It's amazing to see all the people here," said Vanpay.

The money raised by Vanpay and others at the event goes towards further care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s association.

NBC 26's Nina Sparano emceed the event for her fifth year and led the opening ceremony prior to the walk highlighting important supporters of the fundraiser.

"We're all coming together just to fight together. Just that community effort to do something. That's what I love about it," said Sparano.

"All the money that's raised today is to help facilitate programs in the communities,” said Josephson.

That's what Cari Josephson the Director of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s says the day is all about.

"We're really targeting to raise between $115,000 and $120,000 this year," said Josephson.

There was also a Promise Garden, where each participant could place a flower representing their connection to the disease.

The event had people of all ages and even some furry friends.

U.S. Congressman, mike Gallagher, of the eighth district in Wisconsin was among the crowd.

"So many people have been affected by this. It's so difficult to deal with and so the more resources we can harness to eventually end Alzheimer’s the better," said Gallagher.

Vanpay and others all shared a common goal of finding a way to end Alzheimer’s.

"It's important to donate. So, you know, the research can continue so we can figure out how to end this," said Vanpay.

If you couldn't make it to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s you can still contribute and donate at this link.

