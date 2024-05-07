Taking off in Appleton! A new multimillion-dollar hangar is now open

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new hangar for general aircraft is now officially open at Appleton International Airport



The Appleton Flight Center at Appleton International Airport cut the ribbon on a new, multimillion-dollar hangar.

It was built with a $7.4 Million federal grant.

The airport says it is already taking reservations from general aviation clients.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

The airport says the hangar is 31,000 square feet and was funded with a federal grant worth $7.4 million dollars.

The new hangar is located at the Appleton Flight Center just south of the main terminal.

Appleton flight center General Manager Cody Gustafson says it may be a more closed hangar, but it opens the door for future relationships at the airport.

"We have corporations that come to, you know, conduct their business here in the Fox Valley and in the surrounding areas," Gustafson commented. "When they bring their own aircraft, they want to go somewhere where they are going to be treated they way they want and expect.”

Airport officials also tell me they're already taking reservations for the new hangar.