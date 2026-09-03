State measles cases top 100 as health officials warn of back-to-school risks

APPLETON (NBC 26) — More than 100 measles cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin this year. Local and state health officials are warning that low vaccination rates could put communities at risk as the school year begins.

Most of the 100-plus cases are concentrated in the southwestern part of the state. There are currently no reported measles cases in Northeast Wisconsin, but local health leaders say the region remains vulnerable — particularly as students return to school.

Crystal Dobberstein, the Immunization Coordinator for Outagamie County, described measles as among the most contagious infectious diseases in the world.

"It is, if not the most contagious, one of the most contagious in the world for infectious disease at this time," Dobberstein said.

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Local health leaders say vaccination rates in Outagamie County fall well below the 95% threshold needed to prevent widespread spread.

Dobberstein warned that vaccination rates in the county fall well short of the 95% threshold required for herd immunity.

"But we are below that 95% threshold in the county — so the likelihood if we did get a case, it would be pretty significant for the spread of measles," Dobberstein said.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services records show the vaccination rate for 24-month-olds is 66% statewide and 71% in Outagamie County — both far below the level needed to prevent widespread transmission.

Dobberstein also highlighted how easily the virus can spread in shared spaces like classrooms.

"Measles can hang in the air for two hours after a person leaves the room, the droplets hang in the air and then a person walking in, 9 out of 10 people who are not vaccinated, who be infected for just going into that room," Dobberstein said.

Public schools in Wisconsin require students to be vaccinated, but state law allows families to file a waiver for medical, religious or personal reasons.

Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin's Immunization Program Manager, said parents with concerns about vaccines should seek answers from trusted healthcare providers.

"It's expected that parents have questions about vaccines... I think it's important to get those questions answered by a reliable source," Schauer said.

Schauer pointed to the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine — known as the MMR vaccine — as one of the most studied vaccines available.

"MMR in particular has been used for over fifty years, it has a long track record of being safe and effective. The data continues to show that and we hope that is reassuring to parents," Schauer said.

With Labor Day weekend travel underway, health officials say anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles should contact their doctor even before symptoms appear.