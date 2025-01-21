'Spiritwalker' reacts to TikTok ban saga, cautiously optimistic about app's return

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Last week, I spoke with neighbors across Northeast Wisconsin about the potential TikTok shutdown. Today, I’m back on the case, speaking with one of the app's biggest creators, who also happens to live right here in Appleton.



Brandon Johnson, known as Spiritwalker on TikTok, is a prominent creator from Appleton with 6.7 million followers and hundreds of millions of views

TikTok has been pivotal to Johnson’s career, launching him into opportunities as a Hollywood costume designer and public figure

Over the weekend, TikTok briefly displayed a shutdown message, prompting Johnson to post a heartfelt goodbye to his followers, only for the app to return less than a day later

Frustrated, Johnson is now using his platform to speak out on the ban—or lack thereof

Brandon Johnson, known to his 6.7 million followers as Spiritwalker, has built a massive online presence with hundreds of millions of views. From performing with Doja Cat to viral moments with fans, and even starring in movies, TikTok isn’t just a creative outlet for him—it’s his life.

“This is the reason why my whole life changes. It’s the reason why I am a Hollywood costume designer now. This app is truly where it all started. Now it’s gone. Now it’s not. Now it’s gone. Now it’s not!” Brandon said.

TikTok briefly posted a shutdown message over the weekend in their app. For Brandon, his way of life felt in jeopardy. He even shared a heartfelt goodbye with his followers—only for the app to return less than 24 hours later.

“It was painful, and the fact it came back so quick was just as painful. I feel like this was all just a publicity stunt,” Brandon explained

Even with TikTok’s return, Brandon says things still don’t feel the same. “I don’t know what took over or what’s changed with TikTok. I’m glad it’s back, but I worry about all those Americans that might not be getting the same type of views on products that they make and sell,” he said.

Brandon hopes the TikTok community’s collective voice, representing over 170 million Americans, will keep the platform alive. “Our voice came out very strong when this happened, and politicians heard,” he added.

At the end of the day, Brandon tells me that he and other TikTokers just want people to understand: it’s not just an app. It’s a community and a way of life for many who use it.

A way of life with major ramifications on the line.