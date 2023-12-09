Soulful Santa village returns: kids receive free gifts and meals

Video shows an inside look at the train ride African Heritage Incorporated had at their holiday festival Saturday in Appleton

Co-founder Dr. Bola Delano said since many images of Santa Claus are often white-centered, they strive to show children a version of Santa and Mrs. Claus who may look like them

The event is in its third year

African Heritage Incorporated is opening a charter school in the 2024 academic year

A special kind of holiday event is spreading cheer for the third year in a row. I’m Pari Apostolakos reporting in Appleton, where African Heritage Incorporated’s Soulful Santa Village returns.

Local and black-owned businesses lent their time and resources to Saturday's event, providing free soul food, sweets, face painting and activities for kids and families.

"The number one thing we want is for families to come and have a good time, and experience a Black Santa," Board member Dr. Sabrina Robins said. "Come ride the trains, come do the activities, come learn about Kwanzaa." Robins said having fun and spreading joy to community members is just as important as educating them.

