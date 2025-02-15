Snowy Valentine’s Day brings love and shovels to Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin had a white-out Valentine's Day, but a couple of businesses were able to beat the weather and warm some hearts.



Valentine’s Day in Appleton brought both love and snowfall, creating a cozy atmosphere for celebrations

McFleshman’s Brewery and Pierri Pizza saw couples and friends braving the snow to enjoy the holiday

Pierri Pizza, a longtime first-date spot, marked the occasion with heart-shaped cookies

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“This is the coziest spot in Appleton."

Kate Moody, CFO and head of marketing at McFleshman's Brewing Co. in Appleton, says the cozy atmosphere makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day destination.

She, like many others on College Avenue, spent the evening celebrating with loved ones.

“We’ve been married for 20 years, and I still took him out for a beer tonight to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We're just up there playing Trivial Pursuit” Moody laughed.

Despite the falling snow, she says it only adds to the charm.

McFleshman’s wasn't the only business with a Valentine’s Day twist.

“For us, it’s just to have people—like this can be a safe, comforting space for them, enough for them to be like, ‘We want to come spend our Valentine’s Day here,’” said Ava Thurk, a hostess at Pierri Pizza.

Just up the road, the pizza parlor celebrated with heart-shaped cookies. Thurk says it's fitting for a place with a long history of first dates.

"It's a really nice time for us especially because a lot of people had their first dates here, actually. Like, back in the '50s, and they'll come in and be like 'hey like we've been going here for you know, however long, we had our first date here. We've been married for 40, 50 years.'"

Valentine’s Day aside, I spoke with some public works departments around my area and many say they’ll be out early tomorrow morning prepping the roads.

So they deserve some love, too.