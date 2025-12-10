Snow plow drivers prep for long shifts as winter weather hits Fox Cities

APPLETON (NBC 26) — As snow begins to fall along the Fox River, plow truck drivers are gearing up for what could be 12-hour shifts keeping roads safe for travelers.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Snow plow drivers prepare for long shifts as winter weather hits the Fox Cities

Jason Gruber, an Outagamie County plow truck driver, is among those preparing to spend extended hours behind the wheel clearing snow and ice from area roadways.

"We work long hours, and it can be stressful," Gruber said.

Plow trucks do more than just remove snow from roadways. They also dispense salt and brine, which can create low visibility conditions behind the vehicles.

"Stay behind the plow, let us clear the road. It's a lot cleaner behind us than in front of us, trust me," Gruber said.

Highway crews plow roads roughly every hour during snow events. In Appleton, main streets and bridges receive priority treatment first, followed by city roads, residential streets and finally dead ends and cul-de-sacs.

Outagamie County plow trucks are equipped with advanced technology to help drivers monitor road conditions and salt application rates.

Inside the cab, sensors monitor both road and air temperatures while controlling how much salt and brine is released onto the pavement.

When road conditions become severe enough, some areas won't send out tow trucks, emphasizing the importance of driver caution during winter weather events.

"Leave earlier, slow down, be aware of road conditions and know that we're doing our best so people can go where they need to go," Gruber said.