Skip the turkey: Appleton Christmas Parade kicks off Christmas season for its 53rd year

APPLETON (NBC 26) — 80,000 people braving the cold for Christmas tradition to downtown Appleton to kick off the holiday season.



This year's parade theme is "Avenue of Christmas Spirits".



Organizers say the event brings 80,000 people to Appleton each year and is one of the biggest nighttime parades in the Midwest.



85 groups took part in the this year's parade. Learn about a group that is making its first appearance the 53-year-old tradition.



Planning for next year's parade begins in August

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's what organizers call the Midwest's largest nighttime Christmas parade and for the 53rd year, it brings tens of thousands of friends and families to downtown Appleton.

For attendee Melayna Greiner, she says it's great to be back.

"It feels so great, it's nice and chilly but we're staying warm," attendee, Melayna Greiner, said. "I used to march in the bands back in the day. It's been a long time since I've been here."

As for those preparing to be in the parade, Eric Lord, Lakeside Packaging Plus production technician, said a lot goes into it.

"We've had dozens and dozens of hours of hard work put in by our staff," Lord said.

Video shows how his organization crafted its parade float featuring references to 12 Days of Christmas.

Behind the scenes, Appleton's Parade Committee puts its plans into action.

"We have about 10 committees members and then a great support of volunteers that you saw tonight to help us get the parade set so it's ready to go for everybody to enjoy," Committee member, Meghan Warner, said.

She said the parade draws around 80,000 people each year.

Taking place on College Ave., this year's theme is the "Avenue of Christmas Spirits" and features 85 groups.

"Just to see everybody down here, it's just an amazing feeling," Warner said.

Warner said planning for next year's parade will begin next summer.