Shiocton man wraps giant pine tree with pink lights to honor wife's breast cancer fight

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Michelle Bain says even though her husband has always been affectionate, he has "never gone this above and beyond" to show his love for her.



Shiocton resident Jim Bain surprised his wife, Michelle, by decorating a giant pine tree in their front yard.

More than 7,000 pink lights adorn the tree in honor her breast cancer journey.

Diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in January, Michelle endured chemo, radiation, and surgeries with support from loved ones.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Christmas has always been special for Shiocton residents Michelle and Jim Bain, but this year, it means even more.

Michelle, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in January, was surprised by a grand holiday gesture from her husband. “I told him I really wanted to go big this Christmas because Christmas was my favorite holiday,” Michelle said. “So I said, ‘I want to do some outdoor lights.’”

Jim, with help from their son, hatched a plan to adorn their front yard pine tree with more than 7,000 lights. After working the entire day on December 1st, Jim unveiled the surprise to Michelle that night.

“They’re pink!” Michelle exclaimed. “They're pink!” The pink lights were Jim’s way of honoring Michelle as she nears the end of a challenging year of treatments.

“I’ve had a very long year,” Michelle shared. “Things changed after my first surgery, and I went from zero to three [treatment types].” Through it all, Michelle received support from friends and family, including some who shaved their hair in solidarity.

Now, Michelle says she sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “If you think something is going on, check it out,” she urged. “Thank you to everyone who supported me, and this grand gesture was just a wonderful way to end the year.”

Michelle plans to "ring the bell" to mark the end of her treatment on December 23rd—just in time for the holidays!