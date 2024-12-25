Restaurant workers, bartenders, essential workers gear up for Christmas shifts

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Many spend Christmas at home with family or friends, unwrapping gifts and enjoying time together. But for those working on Christmas, it’s a different story.



For Siyan Li and her coworkers at Dong Po, a Chinese restaurant in Appleton, working on Christmas is a long-standing tradition. “Yeah, we’re always open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” Li shared. “It’s kind of a tradition. We have a lot of customers coming in here on Christmas to celebrate it too.”

Li says they don’t feel like they’re missing much. “We kind of have a good time—a warming time with the family and all the customers who have a familiar face here,” she said.

Across the community, others are also working through the holidays. First responders, tow truck drivers, gas station attendants, and even bartenders all keep things running.

Savannah Schachel, a bartender at Fox River House in Appleton, is working both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “I have a lot of family that lives a lot farther away,” Schachel explained. “I’ve worked here for about a year and a half now, so the people here are kind of my family, honestly.”

Schachel says she isn’t forced to work. “Here, holidays, we have the rule. Our owners are really great about it. If someone wants to work, we’ll be open. But, if nobody really wants to have a shift? We’ll close.”

Even so, she chooses to be there. “No, I mean I love it,” she said. “It’s so casual. I get to chill and watch Christmas movies and talk with people I care about.”

To everyone working during the holidays, your dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. From NBC 26, thank you, and Happy Holidays.