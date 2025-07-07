Resident escapes house fire with minor burns

APPLETON (NBC 26) — According to the Appleton Fire Department, a resident escaped with minor burns after a house fire broke out in Appleton Sunday evening.

The department says they responded to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of South Herbert Street at approximately 8:21 p.m.

Initial reports indicated smoke and flames inside the residence with one person still inside the structure. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke at the doorway, but the resident had already evacuated the home.

The resident, who suffered minor burns that did not require medical attention, believed the fire was already extinguished. Fire crews entered the home, confirmed the fire was out, and completed a search of the property before ventilating the structure and securing utilities.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home had properly working smoke alarms. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $20,000.

The Appleton Fire Department reminds residents to know two ways out of every room in case one exit is blocked or dangerous. Officials emphasize that people should evacuate as soon as they are alerted to a fire and not risk their safety and the safety of responders by attempting to extinguish the fire themselves.

***This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.**