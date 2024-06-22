Rained out: weather cancels events across northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Multiple farmer's markets and other events are canceled or postponed this weekend because of incoming storms.



I'm Pari Apostolakos here with why the farmer's market and other events in northeast Wisconsin have been canceled.

"Everything started at the farmer's market. That's where we began," business owner Jesus Briceño said in his native language of Spanish.

In his restaurant Friday, Briceño said he started his business, JB Arepas, at the Appleton farmer's market before opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Oneida Street a year and a half ago.

"The market practically was our school," Briceño said.

JB Arepas is still a vendor at the market. But they, and all other vendors, won't have a chance to sell their goods this weekend because of incoming storms.

Appleton Downtown incorporated marketing director Abby Novak says this is one of only a few times the farmer's market has been canceled in the past two decades.

"We just want to think of the safety of our vendors, of the community, and of our staff," she said. "A lot of the vendors have been actually super appreciative because they didn't have to feel obligated to have to come out and stand in the rain."

And it's not just Appleton. Menasha's Sesquicentennial celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, is now postponed. City officials are working out a new day to celebrate the 150th anniversary. De Pere's Art in the Park event is being moved to Sunday.

And other farmer's markets in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay are canceled.

Novak says they don't take canceling lightly.

"There are people that come every Saturday and they rely on it to get their produce and to make their meals for the week," she said.

She says the Appleton market is more than 30 years old.

Novak says now the launch of a new wellness series at the farmer's market will have to wait until next week. In Appleton, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.