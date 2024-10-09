Quarterbacks past and present lead Freedom's perfection

The Freedom Irish are returning to regular scheduled programming as a dominant football team thanks in part to their quarterback and coach who used to play quarterback at Freedom.

In the story both coach and quarterback discuss part of what makes their relationship and how that's translated to the program's bounce-back in 2024.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

After a huge win over Wrightstown, Freedom football is 7-0.

After a disappointing season last year, the Irish have bounced back in 2024 thanks in part to a unique relationship between their quarterback and head coach.

Freedom has a perfect record in year two under head coach Charlie Jadin, a former quarterback who led the Irish to the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. He knows a thing or two about the program's winning tradition.

"Upholding it again, that winning history... I was a part of it and really understanding that you can't take those things for granted and that it's the daily work," said Jadin.

"This program has brought a lot to me. So to be able to give back in any capacity has been exciting."

That's why, he says, it was so hard last season when the Irish finished just 4-5, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

"Breaking that 13-year streak of playoffs was a hit to the gut," said senior lineman Henry Vanderheiden. "We definitely could've played a lot better."

However this year, senior quarterback Drew Kortz has the offense humming the right tune in a role his head coach once filled not that long ago.

Jadin's unique understanding of his quarterback's job has led to wins and a special relationship.

"He just thinks I'm going to make a play and if there's a dead play, [he] knows that I'm just going to try to extend the play and make a play for my teammates," said Kortz.

"What I'm seeing in the defense... to get him to see it I have to explain that as well," said Jadin.

"We talk a lot. Every game he sends me what I need to do better and what things I did good," said Kortz.

"I have lived some of the experiences. Some of the things my old coaches passed along to me, the responsibility that comes with being a quarterback," said Jadin.

The Irish will try to stay perfect when they host Sheboygan Falls on Thursday.