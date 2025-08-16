Pulling for Honor 2025 cancelled after inclement weather

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Severe weather forced the cancellation of the Pulling for Honor fundraiser in Appleton on Saturday, but organizers say they still raised an estimated $100,000 to support veterans.

High winds, rain and lightning struck at the beginning of the event, prompting officials to postpone, then cancel the pull for the safety of veterans, teams, exhibitors and supporters.

"This was a very difficult decision to make," Diane MacDonald, executive director of the Old Glory Honor Flight, said. "However, our first mission is always the safety of our veterans, their families, and the event participants. We thank them for their ongoing support of this event and future events that support our military heroes."

Airport officials and public safety personnel organized shuttles to help attendees safely return to their vehicles.

Old Glory Honor Flight and Appleton Airport leaders have not yet decided whether to reschedule the event. Those interested in updates can check the organization's website at oldgloryhonorflight.org or their Facebook page.

The funds raised will contribute to sending veterans on flights to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service.