Pierce Park one of over 60 locations to participate in region-wide trash cleanup

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It was a garbage day like no other.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

The nonprofit group Fox-Wolf watershed Alliance held their annual watershed cleanup today. According to cleanup organizers, it is the largest volunteer trash cleanup in northeast Wisconsin.

With over 60 locations from Green bay to Fond du Lac, there were nearly 1700 volunteers registered to help out in the effort — including kids from the Appleton-based Gowdy Basketball Club & Foundation for Sports. Club treasurer Vicki Vogle says besides cleaning up the environment, it's also a strong teaching tool for the kids.

"I mean, it teaches the kids a lot," Vogle remarked. "It teaches them to work, to give back to the community. The community has done a lot for them so it's teaching them to give instead of take."

Organizers from the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance say that none of this would be possible without the help of volunteers and that if you're interested in volunteering, to look them up online.