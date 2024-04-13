Person critically injured in officer involved shooting in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A person is being treated at a local hospital after being struck by an officer in Grand Chute Friday afternoon.

The Department of Justice released an update on what was a large police presence at the 2800 block of W Prospect Ave.

Investigators say at 5:56 p.m., Outagamie Sheriff's deputies responded to the area because of a vehicle crash.

Once deputies arrived they saw someone with a knife. One deputy fired their taser but was unsuccessful in their attempt. Another deputy used their firearm and hit the person with the knife.

Life saving measures were used and the person was taken to a local hospital critically injured.

No officers or any other individuals were injured during the encounter.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and are assisted by Grand Chute Police Department, Appleton Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol

The investigation is ongoing and evidence will be turned over to Outagamie County District Attorney once it concludes.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, the intersection of Bluemound Dr. and Prospect Ave. remains partially blocked off.