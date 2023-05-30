Outagamie Public Health revokes license of Rodeway Inn, owner appeals decision

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Rodeway Inn, located in Grand Chute, recently had its license revoked by Outagamie Public Health. However, the hotel's owner, Arora Investments LLC, has made efforts to appeal the revocation.

The county's Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing on May 22 to review the case. Now, the committee has until June 11 to decide whether they will uphold the license revocation.

When contacted for a statement on the hearing decision, Outagamie Public Health informed NBC 26 they cannot issue any statement until the committee's decision is released.

The initial decision to revoke Rodeway Inn's license came after the Outagamie Public Health Department conducted 18 inspections between June 15, 2022, and April 14, 2023. Most businesses have one a year. According to the lodging inspection reports, each re-inspection costs $103.

Through public property records, NBC 26 found Arora Investments LLC owes the Town of Grand Chute nearly $94,000. Upon speaking with Mike Patza, Grand Chute's Community Development Director, it was revealed that the Rodeway Inn possesses the 15th highest tax bill in the area.

“There was approximately 24 hotels/motels that came up and of the 24, the Rodeway [Inn] looks to be about [the] 15th highest as far as evaluation,” said Patza.

During the May 22 hearing, the Health and Human Services Committee examined 102 pages of evidence supporting the license revocation. Evidence included complaints from the Grand Chute Police Department, guests, and uncorrected inspection violations such as bedbugs, rats, and mold.

NBC 26 spoke to the Grand Chute Police Department earlier this month about the hotel.

"It clearly negatively impacts the health and safety of our residents, guests, and even the other hotel goers,” said Dylan Davis, Grand Chute community resource officer.

NBC 26 reached out to the business owner and the office of his lawyer but have not received a comment. We also requested the audio recording for the May 22 hearing but have not received it yet.

While the committee is still in the process of determining whether or not to uphold the license revocation, the Rodeway Inn should not be operating due to the license being revoked by the Town of Grand Chute.