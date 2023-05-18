Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute loses hotel license amidst years of complaints

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Town of Grand Chute has revoked the hotel license of the Rodeway Inn, located at 210 Westhill Boulevard, an address that police have grown to know over the years.

Grand Chute Police Department has been inundated with complaints and calls related to the Rodeway Inn. From January 1st to October 15th, 2022, the police received 240 calls about the hotel. According to Grand Chute Police, the complaints received covered a wide range of offenses.

“We had determined there were numerous complaints such as a sexual assault of a child, numerous drug possession charges, drug overdoses, multiple deaths related to drug overdoses,” said Officer Dylan Davis, Grand Chute community liaison officer.

Police posted a notice to cease operations this afternoon. The situation reached its tipping point as the frequency, history, and severity of these incidents became increasingly clear.

“It clearly negatively impacts the health and safety of our residents, guests, and even the other hotel goers so we're just looking out for everybody in that regard,” said Officer Davis.

Nearby business owner, Jessica Jerky, voiced her concerns over the impact of the Rodeway Inn on the surrounding businesses.

Jerky shared some of her negative experiences, mentioning instances of individuals approaching her customers for money in the parking lot.

“We've seen a lot of things. People coming down and asking for money, we've had people camping in the back, we found tents and clothing in our bushes,” said Jessica Jerky, owner of All Things Jerky.

When she and her husband brought their business here, they didn’t know what came with it.

"Is today the day that someone is going to stroll in here and be more aggressive? And then what? So, it lives in the back of our minds,” said Jerky.

She has taken drastic measures to ensure the safety of her business.

“We do everything we can to prepare ourselves, prepare our employees, proper techniques, how to contact the police, we've installed a panic button this year just because of the issues,” said Jerky.

The revocation of the hotel license means that the Rodeway Inn will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

NBC 26 reached out to the hotel owner and the office of his lawyer. Both declined to comment.