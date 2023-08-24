Outagamie County Republican Party hosts Debate Night Corn Roast

APPLETON (NBC26) — There was sky-high interest throughout the country and in Northeast Wisconsin for debate night just down the road in Milwaukee.

Prior to the debate, Republicans from Outagamie County hosted a Debate Night Corn Roast to fund raise for the local party and kick off the 2024 election season.

Dawn Leiser, Event Chair of the Outagamie County Republican Party, helped organize the event. Although it was one of the hottest days of the year, Leiser calls the overall turn out a "success."

Although the former President did not attend the debate, the area featured a variety of Trump merchandise. Mr. Trump opting for a pre-recorded interview with a former cable TV host instead.

Leiser says this opens the door for other GOP candidates to prove their case.

"I want to see who is really a conservative," Lieser said. "Who really has the same values as I do. And that way I can make a better choice."

Her brother, Dean Neubert, is not suprised Donald Trump's name was mentioned many times throughout the debate.

Neubert serves as the Vice Chair of the County party. He wanted to see all of the candidates debate, including former president Trump.

"I want to see him talk with the rest of them," Neubert said. "I might be in the minority of that comment, but I want people to debate. I think if you have something to say, you should be saying it with the rest of them."

Leiser and Neubert both say they hope to see a less polarizing political landscape in the near future.